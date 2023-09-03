Spotted: Duroc Pork Schnitzel with purple potatoes at Camper

Camper is celebrating it’s 5th anniversary this Labor Day weekend and it’s been our custom to dine there to mark the occasion each year. Kudos to Chef/owner Greg Kuzia-Carmel for bringing both Camper and — earlier this year — Canteen to Menlo Park.

The wow dish last night was Duroc Pork Schnitzel with purple potatoes (top) created —our server told us — by Chef De Cuisine Marcus Prioste —a mammoth, yummy portion with plenty to take home for tonight’s dinner.

Also enjoyed the radiatori tossed in basil pistou (above). It is so named as it the pasta looks a bit like a radiator.

Here’s to another five years!

Top photo by Dennis Nugent; pasta photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023