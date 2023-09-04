An Insider’s Guide to Buying Art is topic on September 7

At this free event, author and art business expert Alan Bamberger will discuss the ins and outs of buying art at the Main Gallery (883 Santa Cruz Ave., Menlo Park) on Thursday, September 7 from 5:00 to 6:30 pm.

Ask any questions you have about evaluating art, understanding trends in buying and selling, and starting or growing an art collection – and get behind-the-scenes info on the gallery world. Alan has appeared on numerous TV and radio shows, written countless articles along with three books on art buying, and consulted for collectors, artists, and galleries for more than thirty years.

An Insider’s Guide to Buying Art is a Menlo Park Design District First Thursday Educational Event at The Main Gallery.

Please click here to reserve your spot, seats are limited.