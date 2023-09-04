Artist Mitchell Johnson’s paintings on view at Truro Center for the Arts

by Linda Hubbard on September 4, 2023

It Takes Time is the name of an exhibit of Menlo Park-based artist Mitchell Johnson’s small paintings on display at the Truro Center for the Arts at Castle Hill in Massachusetts  from September 6 through 17.

The gallery will be open daily from 12 to 5:00 pm (EDT), with an artist reception on September 7 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm.

The exhibition includes work from New England, France, New York, and California. There’s a major review of the exhibit in WhiteHot Magazine by art critic Donald Kuspit.

Find out which paintings are available by emailing: mitchell.catalog@gmail.com.

For more information, visit mitchelljohnson.com.

Painting shown is “North Truro (Yellow)” (2021–2023), oil on canvas, 18 x 28 inches (© 2023 Mitchell Johnson

