Artist Mitchell Johnson’s paintings on view at Truro Center for the Arts

It Takes Time is the name of an exhibit of Menlo Park-based artist Mitchell Johnson’s small paintings on display at the Truro Center for the Arts at Castle Hill in Massachusetts from September 6 through 17.

The gallery will be open daily from 12 to 5:00 pm (EDT), with an artist reception on September 7 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm.

The exhibition includes work from New England, France, New York, and California. There’s a major review of the exhibit in WhiteHot Magazine by art critic Donald Kuspit.

Find out which paintings are available by emailing: mitchell.catalog@gmail.com.

For more information, visit mitchelljohnson.com.

Painting shown is “North Truro (Yellow)” (2021–2023), oil on canvas, 18 x 28 inches (© 2023 Mitchell Johnson