Come talk transportation at the Menlo Park farmers market on September 10

Come talk to Menlo Park City staff about the ongoing Vision Zero Action Plan and Comprehensive Shuttle Study at the downtown Farmers’ Market on September 10 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

The Vision Zero Action Plan is identifying how transportation investments, policies, and programs can help the City meet it’s goal to eliminate fatalities and serious injuries on the transportation system.

The Comprehensive Shuttle Study is identifying opportunities for the City-operated shuttles to better serve the community.

Staff will also be available to discuss other transportation issues.