Meet Muttville’s founder at Roberts Market in Woodside on September 10

Join Muttville Founder and CEO Sherri Franklin at Roberts Market in Woodside on Sunday, September 10 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. She’ll be on hand with some adoptable mutts to speak about how Muttville saves senior dogs.

Come on down for some cuddles with our mutts and learn about how you can get involved with Muttville through adopting, fostering, volunteering and donating!