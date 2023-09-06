Eloy’s creative cocktails shine at Flea Street

Editor’s note: This is one of an occasional series on hospitality workers in InMenlo’s coverage area.

Flea Street just celebrated its 43rd anniversary, a remarkable achievement by founder Jesse Cool. The menu, which varies nightly, features a number of longtime favorite dishes such as heirloom tomato and peach salad and Which Came First (a chicken dish). And then there are newer creations prepared by Chef and General Manager Bryan Thuerk.

But also front and center are the creative cocktails mixed by bartender Eloy Martinez who has been at the Menlo Park restaurant for the past 14 years.

We visited with Eloy to learn how he choses his various offerings. “I try to accommodate the season,” he explained. “Looking at recipe books gives me ideas, and then I mix it up and make little changes.”

One perennial is the Lavender Lemon Drop, which is always on the menu. “During the summer I use more fruits and herbs. This summer we are offering Comin’ in Hot [tequila, strawberry, serrano, lemon juice, cointreau, agave].”

Eloy told us he’s always been a bartender and tends to have the occasional bartender nightmare. “I dream we are really busy and everyone wants drinks at the same time.”

At work five evenings a night, Eloy’s home life focuses on his two daughters and a grandson.

“I also watch football [soccer],” he says with a smile. “Mexico is my favorite team.”

Located at 3607 Alameda de las Pulgas, Flea Street is open Tuesday through Saturday. Make reservations online.