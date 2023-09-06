Riekes Center presents Life Lessons Through Sports on September 12

Join the Riekes Center at the Guild Theatre on Tuesday, September 12, beginning at 6:00 pm for Life Lessons Through Sports.

Embark on an engaging dialogue with acclaimed sportscaster, Ted Robinson (pictured), and a captivating panel of diverse individuals as they delve into the profound influence of sports on their personal journeys and the lives of those around them.

Photo of Ted Robinson by Scott R. Kline (c) 2012