Riekes Center presents Life Lessons Through Sports on September 12

by Linda Hubbard on September 6, 2023

Join the Riekes Center at the Guild Theatre on Tuesday, September 12, beginning at 6:00 pm for Life Lessons Through Sports.

Embark on an engaging dialogue with acclaimed sportscaster, Ted Robinson (pictured), and a captivating panel of diverse individuals as they delve into the profound influence of sports on their personal journeys and the lives of those around them.

Buy tickets online.

Photo of Ted Robinson by Scott R. Kline (c) 2012

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search