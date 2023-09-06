World of raptors is topic on September 10

On Sunday, September 10 from 11:00 am to noon at the Belle Haven branch of the Menlo Park Library (413 Ivy Dr.), join Native Bird Connections for a journey into the world of raptors, also known as birds of prey.

Live, non-releasable raptors, plus taxidermy and artifacts, will accompany this lively, informative program. Learn about how raptors experience their world, how they become non-releasable, and some of the things we can do to help birds of prey survive the changing environment.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.