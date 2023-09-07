Frances Freyberg photographs on display at Portola Art Gallery in September

Long time InMenlo contributing photographer Frances Freyberg’s photos are featured in September at the Portola Art Gallery in an exhibit called “Everyday Wonders — Moments of Beauty from Explorations Near and Far.” In addition to Frances’s classic nature scenes from nearby trails and gardens, the exhibit includes photos of whimsical moments like children blowing bubbles at the beach at sunset, or dancing to the swirling colors of a Holi festival.

“This exhibit gives a glimpse into how I see the world around me, and the simple moments that leave a lasting impression — from the joy of finding the spring’s first poppy on a remote hillside, to the excitement of discovering a four-leaf clover patch,” she says. “I love that photography enables me to capture and share these everyday experiences of happiness, wonder, and serenity.”

A reception for the artist will be held on Saturday, September 9 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. In addition to signed and framed photographs, there will also be a variety of photo cards for sale.

Menlo Park resident Frances Freyberg specializes in photographs of nature, wildlife, architecture, and people from her travels to more than 70 countries. Her photos may be found in galleries and private collections worldwide, as well as online. She spent 2008 traveling around the world and building an extensive educational weblog with photos and commentary.

The Portola Art Gallery is located within the Allied Arts Guild, 75 Arbor Road, Menlo Park. Hours are Monday – Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm.