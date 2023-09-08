Liquor sales suspended at BevMo in Menlo Park

On September 7, 2023, agents from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) posted a 65-day Notice of Suspension at BevMo in Menlo Park. This suspension means alcohol sales are prohibited immediately at this location. The suspension remains in effect until November 11, 2023.

As of Friday morning, notice of the suspension is posted at the BevMo, and the liquor store is closed.

The suspension is a result of grants issued to the Menlo Park Police Department (MPPD) by ABC. MPPD received three one-year grants. During the grants, MPPD and ABC conducted Minor Decoy Operations throughout the City of Menlo Park. BevMo furnished alcohol to minors on three separate occasions during the course of these grants.

In addition to the 65-day suspension, the license also has a penalty of revocation stayed for the next three years. When ABC penalizes a license with revocation stayed for three years, it means the license is on probation, and if a similar violation were to occur within the next three years, then ABC has the authority to revoke the license.