Stephen and Ayesha Curry visit Lockwood STEM Academy and announce new movement to raise $50 million

Stephen and Ayesha Curry may have moved from the East Bay to the Peninsula when the Warriors moved to San Francisco from Oakland, but they continue to make a positive impact in Oakland.

On Wednesday, September 6, the Eat. Learn. Play. co-founders surprised over 600 Oakland students at Lockwood STEM Academy to celebrate their newest commitment to the Oakland community.

Eat. Learn. Play., alongside their community partners, unveiled a re-imagined playspace at Lockwood STEAM Academy., providing students with an incredible space to play, learn, and grow. The space includes a new, kid-designed playground, two multi-sport courts, two mini soccer pitches, an outdoor classroom, enhanced community gardens, and a mural that spans the entire schoolyard.

Stephen and Ayesha, now Atherton residents, personally expressed their gratitude to the volunteers before participating in activities with the students. They stopped by one of the classrooms to read a picture book to a second grade class, followed by hanging out with kids on the brand new basketball court and soccer pitches. The Currys also spent time in the school’s cafeteria, serving food to kids and engaging with them during their lunch break.

Eat. Learn. Play. also announced an enhanced commitment to ensuring that all Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) students are provided the nutritious meals they need to thrive, necessary support to become stronger readers, and great schoolyards and opportunities to be active and participate in youth sports. Eat. Learn. Play. will launch a new movement to raise and invest $50 million in additional support and resources to Oakland students by the 2026 school year.

Later in the day, Stephen and Ayesha Curry stopped by OUSD’s Central Kitchen, Education Center and Instructional Garden & Farm (The Center) to tour and witness the progress that has been made over the years. Eat. Learn. Play. is supporting The Center in becoming fully operational with the goal of providing over six million healthy, scratched-cooked school meals every year to the district’s nearly 35,000 students and 85 schools.

Photos by Noah Graham for Eat. Learn. Play.