New teen dance program offered at Dance Expressions in Menlo Park

Dance Expressions believes dance is for everyone! That’s right — there is no expiration to your dance training. Whether you suddenly have an itch to move or you’re jumping back into dance classes, age is just a number.

If you’re looking for teen dance classes in the area, Dance Expressions has you covered. The 2023/2024 season is full of great and welcoming classes in jazz, hip hop, lyrical, and technique for pre-teens and teens of all ability levels.

For more information, please visit www.danceexpressions5678.com