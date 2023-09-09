Remembering when the 49ers training camp was at Menlo College

Pro football is back, so it was good timing to receive an email from Menlo-Atherton alum Gary Dilley:

“I came across some old 49er programs, and one, in particular, has an interesting historic connection to Menlo Park/Atherton and Menlo College. The August 20, 1950 program for the game againsst the Washington Redskins, had a photo story about a rookie writing home about his experience in training camp which was held at Menlo College.

“I knew that the Niners practiced at Menlo, my dad took me there to watch practice. But I didn’t know that the team used the dorms to house the players during pre-season summer camp.

“An interesting item from the program: Among the names of the officials for the game, the umpire was Al Terremere who was a student and then teacher at Sequoia HS and first principal of Carlmont HS (also an All-American football player at Santa Clara University after staring at San Mateo Junior College) and the Head Linesman was Clyde Devine, another Sequoia teacher and important person in swimming and diving.”

View a larger size photo and text. Note, once the image opens, click again to make it even larger.