How to help kids thrive in school and sports is topic on September 12

How can teachers, coaches, and other adults help kids feel a sense of belonging? What motivates youth to succeed in the classroom and athletic settings (including PE)?

Join author and educator Kate Browne, MA, and Bruce Smith, longtime swim coach, for an “inside look” into how we can help our kids thrive in school and sports.

Kate Browne is the Program Coordinator of the ECE Department at Skyline College. She serves as president of the Faculty Academic Senate, and in 2014 was appointed to the CA Commission on Teacher Credentialing. Kate is the co-author of Beginnings & Beyond, a teacher training textbook now in its 11th edition.

Bruce Smith has been a swim coach for over 30 years. He is the head coach of the Menlo-Atherton High School swim teams and a founder of Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics (PASA). Over the past 20 years, Bruce has produced Junior National champions, Senior national and Olympic Trials qualifiers, and national record holders.

Parents/caregivers, educators, mental health professionals, and community members welcome! Simultaneous Spanish interpretation will be available. Free admission.

This event is sponsored by Sequoia Union High School District, Sequoia Healthcare District, and The Parent Venture.

Questions? Contact Charlene Margot, MA, Co-Founder and CEO, The Parent Venture (The Parent Education Series), at cmargot@parentventure.org.