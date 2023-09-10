Menlo Park’s Safe Routes to School Task Force meeting set for September 14

The next meeting of the Safe Routes to School Task Force is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 14, from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m.

The SRTS Task Force meets quarterly to discuss challenges related to walking and biking to school and to exchange ideas and opportunities for the Safe Routes to School program. Task Force meetings are open to the public and bring together representatives from the four school districts, the Menlo Park and Atherton police departments, city and county public works departments, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and Office of Education, local organizations and parents. The meeting will be held in a hybrid format.

If you are interested in joining or learning more, please reach out to Safe Routes to School Coordinator Andre-Anne Cadieux at saferoutestoschool@menlopark.gov.