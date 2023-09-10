Portola Valley Arts Fest hosts variety of artists exhibiting their works

Two dozen or so artists were in Portola Valley on Saturday (September 9) exhibiting their works as part of the second annual Portola Valley Arts Fest, which was held on the grounds of Ladera Community Church. We stopped by for a visit.

Above is ceramist Sally Grave Jackson. We liked her ceramic books which she began crafting during the pandemic.

We were drawn to Bruce Beron’s photography and will follow up with him for a profile.

Children were invited to flex their artistic muscles, too, with a variety of activities.

Bev Iverson, poising with Flea Street’s Jesse Cool, is part of the Woodside Plein Air Painters as is Kit Colman, who was also displaying her works.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023