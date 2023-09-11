Mid-autumn festival features Chinese calligraphy workshop on September 14

by Contributed Content on September 11, 2023

On Thursday, September 14, 2023 from 2:30  to 3:30 pm, come to the Menlo Park Library  (800 Alma St.) to take part in the Mid-Autumn Festival,  a traditional event that brings families together to exchange presents and enjoy a sense of togetherness. Discover the art of written Chinese calligraphy and add artistic beauty to the occasion.

Learn:

-How to hold the brush
-To master basic strokes
-To create calligraphic artwork

This workshop welcomes participants age 6 and up of all skill levels.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

