Mid-autumn festival features Chinese calligraphy workshop on September 14

On Thursday, September 14, 2023 from 2:30 to 3:30 pm, come to the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.) to take part in the Mid-Autumn Festival, a traditional event that brings families together to exchange presents and enjoy a sense of togetherness. Discover the art of written Chinese calligraphy and add artistic beauty to the occasion.

Learn:

-How to hold the brush

-To master basic strokes

-To create calligraphic artwork

This workshop welcomes participants age 6 and up of all skill levels.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.