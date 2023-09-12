Shuttle Study kick off meeting set for September 14

The Comprehensive Shuttle Study is identifying opportunities for the City-operated shuttles to better serve the community.

The City of Menlo Park currently operates four shuttle routes, two that serve commuters and two that serve the community. The Marsh and Willow Shuttles connect the business parks with Caltrain. The Crosstown Shuttle is a scheduled service around Menlo Park and parts of Palo Alto, while the Shoppers’ Shuttle is a door-to-door service around Menlo Park, Redwood City and parts of Palo Alto.

These shuttles have been in operation for 20-30 years and along with changing commute patterns due to COVID-19 and work-from-home, the time has come to evaluate the system. The comprehensive shuttle study will analyze current transportation options and propose shuttle service changes to better serve the community.

On Thursday, September 14, 2023, from 6:00 8:00 pm, Menlo Park City staff will be hosting a virtual meeting to kick off the project, providing background information on the shuttles and project goals. Participants will be able to share input and comments at the meeting. Virtual meeting link is located below:

Zoom Link: nelsonnygaard.zoom.us/j/89025632800

Meeting ID: 890 2563 2800

Passcode: 12345