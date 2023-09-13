8 Setbacks That Can Make a Child a Success is topic on September 14

On Thursday, September 14, from 5:30 to 6:30, the Parent Venture presents “8 Setbacks That Can Make a Child a Success: What to Do and What to Say to Turn ‘Failures’ into Character-Building Moments.” Reserve your space for this free program online.

Every child messes up: a bad report card, poor sportsmanship, underaged drinking. These are tough moments for parent and child alike, often complicated by the fear that the misstep is also an indictment of our parenting.

But what each of these “fails” has in common for our kids is the precious silver lining of a chance for character building and developing more grit—if we help them process their mistake well?

An invaluable playbook for parents everywhere, 8 Setbacks That Can Make a Child a Success, Michelle Icard’s advice ensures that a child’s mistake or rebellion doesn’t become the headline of their childhood — but instead a launch pad to a better future.

