Global Language Storytime in Japanese on September 15

by Contributed Content on September 13, 2023

Come to the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.) on Friday, September 15, from 11:30 am to noon for a special storytime full of fun and Japanese culture — conducted all in Japanese!

For children ages 2-5, with their grown-ups: whether you understand the language or not, you’re sure to enjoy this fun all-in-Japanese program from Poponta Children’s Cultural Society

The libary’s Global Language Storytime features a different language each month. This time, enjoy a fun all-in-Japanese program featuring picture books, finger plays, puppets, kamishibai panel theater, and more.

