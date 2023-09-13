The Main Gallery offers “Twelve Seasons” through October 29

The Main Gallery (883 Santa Cruz Avenue) is celebrating its third anniversary in Menlo Park and introducing two new members with the “Twelve Seasons” exhibit that opened on September 12. There will be a reception on September 17, from 4:00 to 6:00 pm.

New member and photographer Bill Lazar finds joy in capturing everything from beautiful sights to the abstracts found in the rocks under his feet, and in mastering the new techniques and equipment he uses to do so. He aims to capture the feelings he experienced while making the images and hopes to share that joy and awe with others through his work.

Even though Samuray Akarvardar took drawing classes at the Istanbul Fine Arts Museum as a teenager growing up in Turkey, she earned a Ph.D. in geophysics before realizing her happiness was found in working with her hands and with ideas and emotions, and deciding to focus solely on her art. Her work is enriched by her exposure to galleries and museums while living in France, upstate New York, and Taiwan before settling in the Bay Area.

Top: Web of Life by Bill Lazar; at right The Lockdown 3 by Samuray Akarvardar