Trinity School celebrates back to school with BBQ and time capsule

On Saturday, September 9, the Trinity School community gathered for its annual Back to School BBQ.

Amidst the aroma of grilled tacos and the sounds of children playing, the event marked an opportunity for the Trinity family to reconnect after a summer apart, to share stories, and to look forward to the academic year ahead.

One of the day’s highlights was the Time Capsule Ceremony dedicated to the Class of 2020. Alums and the school collaborated to select memorable items from 2020. From pandemic-related artifacts to pop culture references, personal anecdotes, and school memorabilia, the capsule was filled with reminders of resilience, change, and unity.

Sealed with care, the capsule will lie dormant for two decades, awaiting its grand opening in 2040. This gesture serves as a testament to the hope that future Trinity students and staff while reflecting on the past, will also be inspired by the lessons and memories sealed within.

Pictured top is Head of the Elementary Campus Colette McWilliams with students; other photo shows time capsule.