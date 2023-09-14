Menlo Park Public Works hosts open house on September 16

On Saturday, September 16, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, join the City of Menlo Park’s Public Works team as they demonstrate how they maintain and preserve Menlo Park’s community. Meet the team and learn about the important work they do while you take in an afternoon filled with games and family fun.

Attendees will enjoy:

-Tree walk with the City Arborist

-Petting zoo

-Displays from the Public Works team

-Delicious food from local food trucks

-Fun and creative family-friendly activities

-Locally sourced and handmade raffle prizes

-Viewing of Public Works equipment

-Tree carving

Don’t forget to bring your reusable water containers and consider biking, scooting, or walking to the event, which takes place at the corporation yard (333 Burgess Dr.)