Reminder: Tour de Menlo takes place on Saturday, Sept 16

The 20th anniversary of the Tour de Menlo, which offers three Peninsula routes for cyclists of all abilities, plus an additional 12-mile family route, takes place on Saturday, September 16. Register online.

Riders have their choice of 33-, 43- and 63-mile routes, plus the 12-mile family ride, all well-marked and beginning and ending at the Church of Latter-Day Saints on Valparaiso in Menlo Park. View the routes page.

The cost to participate in the ride is $80 for adults and $50 for students. Please see the FAQ page for additional details.

Photo by Charles Schmuck from 2022 ride