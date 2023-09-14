Two local photographers among those selected for Midpen’s 13th annual photo contest

Menlo Park resident Mark Gerow’s Damselfly was voted the wildlife winner in MidPeninsula Open Space District’s 13th annual photo contest.

“I went to Monte Bello Preserve hoping to photograph red-winged blackbirds at the little pond there,” Mark said. “They were too quick and smart for me, so I stopped and took a moment to see what else was happening around me. That’s when I spotted a lovely blue damselfly on a branch near the water’s edge. Nature is my sacred place, and taking pictures like this makes me feel more connected to it, even when I can’t be there in person.”

Leor Pantilat of Woodside was chosen as a winner for the landscape category. Titled Textured Marine Layer Sunset, it was taken at Purisima Creek Redwoods Open Space Preserve.

“The captivating, wavy marine layer with North Ridge peeking out from the clouds, combined with sunbeams passing through the Douglas firs made this a magical moment,” said Leor. I’m grateful these incredible lands are preserved and available for public enjoyment.”

See all the 2023 winners online.