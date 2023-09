Compost giveaway in Menlo Park on September 16 & 17

Does your soil need more nutrients to create a lavish garden? You’re in luck!

Menlo Park residents can pick up free compost at the Burgess Park parking lot while supplies last starting at 8:00 am on Saturday, September 16 and continuing until noon on Sunday, September 17

No appointment is necessary.

The event is self-serve so please bring your own shovels, gloves and containers to fill.