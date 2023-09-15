Dana Cooper performs a Dala’s Nest House Concert on September 17

by Linda Hubbard on September 15, 2023

Starting his devotion to music at just age two, Kansas City native Dana Cooper has logged millions of miles as a renowned songwriter and storyteller. He engages and inspires audiences around the world with his song-poetry, quick wit, insightful stories and lyrics.

Dana will be featured in a Dala’s Nest House Concert in Menlo Park on September 17. Doors open at 3:30 pm; concert at 4:00 pm. To get tickets, email dalasnestmusic@comcast.net. Get directions.

His vast career began with his first self-titled release on Elektra Records. his studio band the legendary players “The Session” with Leland Sklar & Russ Kunkel. Since then, he’s collaborated with Lyle Lovett, Tom Kimmel, Don Henry, Maura O’Connell, Sally Barris, Susan Werner, Kim Richey, Hal Ketchum, Pierce Pettis, and Kim Carnes to name a few.

Dans’s music doesn’t belong to one genre. His latest album, “I Can Face The Truth” lit up five diverse radio charts — Americana, Indie-Folk, Alt-Folk, Alt-Country, and Roots —and ranked #22 on Top Albums for 2022.

Aimee Campbell September 15, 2023 at 7:58 pm

Gate/check-in is at 3:30 (not 3:00), music begins at 4:00!

