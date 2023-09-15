Dana Cooper performs a Dala’s Nest House Concert on September 17

Starting his devotion to music at just age two, Kansas City native Dana Cooper has logged millions of miles as a renowned songwriter and storyteller. He engages and inspires audiences around the world with his song-poetry, quick wit, insightful stories and lyrics.

Dana will be featured in a Dala’s Nest House Concert in Menlo Park on September 17. Doors open at 3:30 pm; concert at 4:00 pm. To get tickets, email dalasnestmusic@comcast.net. Get directions.

His vast career began with his first self-titled release on Elektra Records. his studio band the legendary players “The Session” with Leland Sklar & Russ Kunkel. Since then, he’s collaborated with Lyle Lovett, Tom Kimmel, Don Henry, Maura O’Connell, Sally Barris, Susan Werner, Kim Richey, Hal Ketchum, Pierce Pettis, and Kim Carnes to name a few.

Dans’s music doesn’t belong to one genre. His latest album, “I Can Face The Truth” lit up five diverse radio charts — Americana, Indie-Folk, Alt-Folk, Alt-Country, and Roots —and ranked #22 on Top Albums for 2022.