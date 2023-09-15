Raquel and her SF Latin Duo at Belle Haven branch library on September 16

by Linda Hubbard on September 15, 2023

Come to the Belle Haven branch of the Menlo Park Library (413 Ivy Dr.) on Saturday, September 16, from 1:00 to 1:45 pm for live music.

Listen to Raquel, an award-winning singer, composer, performer, percussionist and bandleader. She sings jazz, bossa nova, samba, blues, and Latin music.

For this concert, Raquel will perform with pianist Andrew “Carnegie” Hall.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

