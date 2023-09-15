Spotted: Fountain back on at Sharon Park pond
Emails Scott Loftesness: “Finally (!), the fountain in Sharon Park is back working — and it’s beautiful!”
We think Scott’s photo is beautiful, too!
Photo by Scott Loftesness (c) 2023
clear sky
clear sky
scattered clouds
clear sky
Emails Scott Loftesness: “Finally (!), the fountain in Sharon Park is back working — and it’s beautiful!”
We think Scott’s photo is beautiful, too!
Photo by Scott Loftesness (c) 2023
Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!
Leave a Comment