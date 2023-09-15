Spotted: Fountain back on at Sharon Park pond

by Linda Hubbard on September 15, 2023

Sharon Park – Menlo Park, CA – 2023-09-15

Emails Scott Loftesness: “Finally (!), the fountain in Sharon Park is back working — and it’s beautiful!”

We think Scott’s photo is beautiful, too!

Photo by Scott Loftesness (c) 2023

