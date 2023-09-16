Burglary on Alta Vista Drive in Atherton

September 16, 2023

A residential burglary occurred on September 15, 2023, on the 100 block of Alta Vista Drive. At approximately 9:30 pm, officers responded to an alarm activation and found a broken window to the rear of a residence. The burglary is still under investigation.

Please remember to lock your doors, set your alarms, and make sure your video surveillance systems are working. If you see or hear anyone suspicious in your neighborhood, please call the Atherton Police Department at (650) 688-6500.

