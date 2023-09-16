Menlo Park’s inaugural Public Works open house offers lots to see — and fun for kids

The promised family-friendly activities were fully on display at the City of Menlo Park Public Works open house today at the city’s corporation yard, which is hiding in plain sight on the east end of Burgess Drive.

We stopped by late morning to capture some of the action, including watching John the tree carver and kids enjoying petting some goats. Thought the costumes for younger kids was a great idea! And liked looking at all the equipment the public works departments uses.

The event concludes at 2:00 pm.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023