Teen Papel Picado and a movie at Menlo Park Library on September 17

Teens, celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month by watching a movie and creating Papel Picado at the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma Street) on Sunday, September 17, from 1:30 to 3:00 pm

In Latin American communities, intricately-cut tissue paper banners decorate rooms, altars, patios, and more. Teaching artist Linda Janklow of Peopleologie will share the tradition, and have you creating your own Papel Picado in no time!

We’ll also be showing the animated movie Book of Life, directed by Mexican artist Jorge R. Gutierrez, and featuring the voices of Diego Luna, Zoe Saldana, and Channing Tatum.

This is an event for students in Grades 6-12.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.