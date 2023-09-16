Walsh Road siren test scheduled for September 17

The semi-annual Walsh Road siren test will take place on Sunday, September 17, at 1:00 pm.

Why does the Walsh Road siren exist?

In the event of a fire or flood, there is a warning siren installed at the Cal Water facility on Reservoir Road. The siren can be activated by the Menlo Park Fire Protection District or the Atherton Police Department to advise residents that an evacuation should take place.

Residents in the Walsh Road neighborhood — and possibly surrounding areas — will hear the following test warning sirens:

Tone 1 – Continuous siren = Fire

Tone 2 – Intermittent siren = Dam Breach/Flood