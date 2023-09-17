Luke Grimes headlines PVI’s Bourbon, Boots and Barn fundraising event

Dust off your boots and join Peninsula Volunteers, Inc., (PVI) for an evening under the stars at Runnymede Farm in Woodside on September 30th. Festivities begin at 4:30 pm.

PVI’s Bourbon Boots and a Barn features headliner Luke Grimes (pictured) performing live for this western-themed evening with the best of bourbon and beer tastings, a sit-down dinner catered by McCalls, and a program including silent and live auction opportunities. Close out the night with after-party dancing to local favorite cover band, MPulse.

Event Chairs and Board members Susan Martin and Candice Schwab, and PVI Board President, Georgie Gleim, say PVI “is thrilled to be hosting this event at the stunning Runnymede Farm. A heartfelt thank you to the Rosekrans family for this unique and opportunity to enjoy this gorgeous property.“

CEO Peter Olson says: “All proceeds will support PVI renowned programs and our mission to enable seniors to age in place.” They include PVI’s nutrition Services/Meals on Wheels for the homebound; Adult Day Services at Rosener House for those with Alzheimer’s and other dementias; Adult Activity Center at Little House for wellness activities and vital connections, and the on-demand concierge transportation services, RIDE PVI.

Buy tickets online.