Sunset in Santa Cruz captured by Gino De Grandis

I met photographer Gino De Grandis through our association with Punch magazine. The Venice, Italy native recently snapped this sunset in Santa Cruz.

“I was photographing a small group of musicians /performers that evening by the famous Light House and got lucky with a gorgeous sunset,” he emailed. “I was at the right place with the right gear. Timing is everything!”

View more of Gino’s photographs on his website.