Celebrate 15 years with Kathleen and Zoë at Cafe Zoë on September 23

Last July, Cafe Zoë changed ownership with Neighborhood Pizza Guy Matt Burr taking over for Kathleen Daly. At the time it was promised that there would be a chance to celebrate both Kathleen and daughter Zoë Sharkey at a later time.

That celebration will take place on Saturday, September 23 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm. It will include some great live music provided by Keith Pelczarski, Trevor Hall and the Vida Blues Band, a bounce house for kids, cake and ice cream and of course, food (Neighborhood Pizza Guy) and beverages for purchase. The Cafe is located at 1929 Menalto Ave.