Guapas Mexican Grill opens in Menlo Park on September 20

by Linda Hubbard on September 18, 2023

Guapas Mexican Grill, which has a location at The Cove at Oyster Point, will open a second restaurant in Menlo Park on the corner of El Camino and Middle Avenue near Safeway.

We peeked inside and give a thumbs up to the remodeled interior where Rubio’s was.

Guapas, which has another location at The Cove at Oyster Point, is known for its “build-your-own” Mexican dishes, so diners get exactly what they want in their taco, burrito or the flagship “crunch wrap.” Beer and micheladas will be available. (Ok, I had to look up michelada — it’s a combination of beer, lime juice, assorted sauces, spices, and chili peppers. )

Guapas will open at 10:am on September 20. The first 50 patrons get a free entree. Regular opening hours will be 9:00 am to 10:00 pm.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023

Category:

3 Comments

Gail Parsons September 19, 2023 at 11:26 pm

Ate there today and it was fabulous!! The atmosphere was trendy, fun & artistic. The food was authentic & amazing
What a great addition to MP!!

Add Reply

Erika September 20, 2023 at 2:23 pm

I guess you tried food at the oyster point

Add Reply

Allison September 20, 2023 at 7:09 am

I was very great

Add Reply

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search