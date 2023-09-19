Guapas Mexican Grill opens in Menlo Park on September 20

Guapas Mexican Grill, which has a location at The Cove at Oyster Point, will open a second restaurant in Menlo Park on the corner of El Camino and Middle Avenue near Safeway.

We peeked inside and give a thumbs up to the remodeled interior where Rubio’s was.

Guapas, which has another location at The Cove at Oyster Point, is known for its “build-your-own” Mexican dishes, so diners get exactly what they want in their taco, burrito or the flagship “crunch wrap.” Beer and micheladas will be available. (Ok, I had to look up michelada — it’s a combination of beer, lime juice, assorted sauces, spices, and chili peppers. )

Guapas will open at 10:am on September 20. The first 50 patrons get a free entree. Regular opening hours will be 9:00 am to 10:00 pm.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023