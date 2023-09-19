Help clean up San Francisquito Creek on September 23

by Linda Hubbard on September 19, 2023

The 39th Annual Coastal Cleanup Day will take place throughout the peninsula on  Saturday, Sept. 23 from 9:00 am to noon, and all month long! Participate in the Menlo Park cleanup event at San Francisquito Creek.

Clean Swell App Group Name: Menlo Park CCD
Site Captain: Shelley Pneh, Grassroots Ecology | shelley@grassrootsecology.org
Register: Registration Form
Meetup Address: 1 Alma St., Menlo Park

For more information visit the San Mateo County Coastal Cleanup Day webpage.

InMenlo file photo from 2022 clean up (c) 2022

