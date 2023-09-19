Help clean up San Francisquito Creek on September 23

The 39th Annual Coastal Cleanup Day will take place throughout the peninsula on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 9:00 am to noon, and all month long! Participate in the Menlo Park cleanup event at San Francisquito Creek.

Clean Swell App Group Name: Menlo Park CCD

Site Captain: Shelley Pneh, Grassroots Ecology | shelley@grassrootsecology.org

Register: Registration Form

Meetup Address: 1 Alma St., Menlo Park

For more information visit the San Mateo County Coastal Cleanup Day webpage.

InMenlo file photo from 2022 clean up (c) 2022