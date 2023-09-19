Seeking panelists for M-A College and Career Day

On Wednesday, October 18, Menlo-Atherton High School will host College and Career Day and is currently recruiting panelists to speak to Seniors about educational and professional paths that lay ahead

The time commitment is minimal:

– 1 Day: Wednesday, October 18, on the M-A campus

– 3 hours: Arrive by 9:00 am, off campus before noon. Breakfast provided.

The Event Registration Page has a more detailed description of the event, the career fields volunteers are needed for, and the desired outcomes for students.

If you are interested in participating and a career field doesn’t align with your profession, please contact Chris Rubin (crubin@seq.org) so we can find the perfect panel for you to join.