Wildlife Risks and Preparedness is topic at MPC Ready community meeting on September 23

More and more residents are preparing for wildfire season. Find out why on Saturday, September 23, from 9:00 to 10:30 am. Division Chief Jon Johnston, Menlo Park Fire Protection District (MPFPD), will provide an overview of the types of wildfire risks to our community as well as ways to prepare.

Free and open to all members of the public. Refreshments and a free raffle drawing included. Family friendly. The talk takes place at Trinity Hall. Trinity Church. 330 Ravenswood Avenue, Menlo Park.

Chief Johnston has 20+ years of fire prevention, risk reduction and hazard mitigation experience with the MPFPD. His role includes overseeing the new Community Resilience Unit, which includes fire investigation, fire prevention, CERT training and public education.