All Aboard, Peninsula! takes place on September 23

On Saturday, September 23, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm join All Aboard, Peninsula! and experience how riding climate-friendly transit can be sustainable and fun.

The event will start in Menlo Park on the Library lawn (800 Alma St.) with story time, before riding Caltrain up to San Mateo, where attendees can disembark for a scavenger hunt and refreshments on B Street, the pedestrian mall in downtown.

The adventure ends in San Francisco, where attendees can tour Caltrain’s electric trains that are planned to be in operation next year.

Organized by 350 Silicon Valley and other community partners. Register to attend