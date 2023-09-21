Spotted: Vegetarian tasting entree back on the menu at Flea Street

Flea Street in Menlo Park has long featured a vegetarian dish as part of its entree selection. But it’s been off the menu for some months — reappearing this past weekend.

Chef/General Manager Bryan Theurk stopped by our table and told us he’s been working on the new iteration of the long time option for nine months.

Verdict: Fabulous.

Here’s what we enjoyed, (left to right): black garlic couscous with summer squash; corn succotash with poached egg and garlic confit; gnocchi pomodoro topped with pecorino and basil oil; red Kurt squash risotto with goat cheese and pomegranate.

Note that the selection can vary nightly.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023