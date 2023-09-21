Spotted: Vegetarian tasting entree back on the menu at Flea Street

by Linda Hubbard on September 21, 2023

Flea Street in Menlo Park has long featured a vegetarian dish as part of its entree selection. But it’s been off the menu for some months — reappearing this past weekend.

Chef/General Manager Bryan Theurk stopped by our table and told us he’s been working on the new iteration of the long time option for nine months.

Verdict: Fabulous.

Here’s what we enjoyed, (left to right): black garlic couscous with summer squash; corn succotash with poached egg and garlic confit; gnocchi pomodoro topped with pecorino and basil oil; red Kurt squash risotto with goat cheese and pomegranate.

Note that the selection can vary nightly.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search