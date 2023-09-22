Mariela’s Music Time on September 24 at Belle Haven library

Join Mariela at the Belle Haven branch of the Menlo Park Library (413 Ivy Dr.) on Sunday, September 24 from 11:00 to 11:45 am for a fun, educational Spanish/English bilingual performance for little ones and their families that’s filled with rhythms and multicultural sounds, along with the rich traditions of the Bay Area.

For the past decade, Mariela has drawn upon her background in music and studies of Early Childhood Education to create a program that not only explores the music, but also addresses the kids’ curiosity by telling the history of the instruments and their cultures. She uses kinesthetic techniques in her bilingual storytelling to make foreign words understood. In no time, the kids are singing in another language as they dance and have fun.