Spotted: The Members at Oak Knoll school fall family picnic

Oak Knoll principal Alicia Payton-Miyazaki alerted that Oak Knoll fall family picnic on September 21 which feature music by local favorite band, The Members, who have special ties to both Oak Knoll and Hillview. We checked in with band member Allen Weiner who emailed us with the back story in advance of their appearance:

“It will be fun for us to play there since one of the band’s very first performances took place at Oak Knoll, many years ago.

“Ms. Payton was a teacher at Hillview Middle School when our kids were going through school. Four of the five of us (Jeff Bird, Rod Scherba, Richard Johnson, and me) had children at Hillview.

“Each of us has at least one child who had Ms. Payton as a teacher; for some of us (Richard, Rod, and me), she taught all of our children. The children of the other member of the band (Scott Wachhorst) did not attend Hillview, and so they did not have Ms. Payton as a teacher, but his children did go to Oak Knoll.”

Photos by Oak Knoll parent Rick Morris, known to InMenlo readers for his bird photography (c) 2023