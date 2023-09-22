Webb Ranch Pumpkin Patch opens September 22

Located at 2718 Alpine Road, Webb Ranch Pumpkin Patch opens September 22 and will be open daily through October 31 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

There are a variety of activities during the week and more on the weekends, including hay rides, and petting and reptile zoos.

Be sure to make reservations for weekend activities. Go online for details, prices, and reservations.

Note: photos taken in previous years: Top photo by Linda Hubbard from 2017 Pumpkin patch. Bottom photo by Robb Most (c) 2018