Atherton marks its centennial on September 24

On Sunday, September 24, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, Atherton celebrates its centennial at 80 Fair Oaks Avenue.

The Centennial Celebration includes interactive history booths hosted by volunteers, a tree giveaway competition, a performance from the Menlo-Atherton High School Jazz Band, catered food, and a parking shuttle from Holbrook Palmer Park.

Starting at 2:00 pm, Congresswoman Anna Eshoo will make a presentation on the library deck followed by Senator Josh Becker and Supervisor Ray Mueller.