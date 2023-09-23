Djerassi Resident Artists Program guided tours continue through November

Djerassi Resident Artists Program offers docent-guided tours of the sculptures and the property located in Woodside every Sunday from March through November. This is a unique opportunity for the public to experience the landscape and some of the 200+ sculptures that it has inspired over the past 40+ years.

Groups of 20 people are guided on a 3.5-mile journey to explore 40+ sculptures and installations. Join fellow art and nature enthusiasts on a 3-hour walk through this majestic landscape.

Twelve Public Hikes each year are free to participants and the other hikes are $50. Reservations for Public Hikes are available on a first-come, first-served basis and always fill up quickly! Sign up for a hike online.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2012