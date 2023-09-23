Djerassi Resident Artists Program guided tours continue through November

by Contributed Content on September 23, 2023

Djerassi Resident Artists Program offers docent-guided tours of the sculptures and the property located in Woodside every Sunday from March through November. This is a unique opportunity for the public to experience the landscape and some of the 200+ sculptures that it has inspired over the past 40+ years.

Groups of 20 people are guided on a 3.5-mile journey to explore 40+ sculptures and installations. Join fellow art and nature enthusiasts on a 3-hour walk through this majestic landscape.

Twelve Public Hikes each year are free to participants and the other hikes are $50. Reservations for Public Hikes are available on a first-come, first-served basis and always fill up quickly! Sign up for a hike online.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2012

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search