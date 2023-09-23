Family Bike Ride from Menlo Park to Stanford on September 24

On Sunday, September 24, meet at 10:00 am at Nealon Park, located on Middle Avenue in Menlo Park. Oak Knoll parent Sam Schroeder will lead this group ride to campus., ending up at Coupa Cafe at Green Library where there will be a break for snacks (and can do some fountain hopping if your kids want to cool off.)

This ride is designed for Oak Knoll families as well as new residents of the Stanford residential complex at Middle Plaza, who may be bike commuting to the campus for the first time. It’s a quiet back route that avoids busy traffic and is comfortable for all riders.

This ride is suitable for all skill levels and ages. The pace will be leisurely. So grab your helmets, pack some snacks, and see you soon.

Reserve a spot.