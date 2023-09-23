Learn how to avoid Medicare fraud on September 27

On Wednesday, September 27, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm, come to the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.) to learn what you can do to protect yourself or a loved one from Medicare fraud.

Medicare loses billions of dollars each year to fraud, errors and abuse, affecting the funding and services available for essential health care.

Medicare scams may take many forms, including:

-Identity theft

-Illegal marketing

-Unnecessary services

-Charges for services never provided

Virginia Kroger of HICAP of San Mateo County will lead the presentation.